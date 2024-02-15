Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

House prices increased slightly, by 0.5%, in Blackpool in December, new figures show.

But the rise does not reverse the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area suffer a 0.1% annual decline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Blackpool house price in December was £136,835, Land Registry figures show – a 0.5% increase on November.

House prices increased in Blackpool in December, new figures show

Over the month, the picture was different to that across the North West, where prices increased 2.5%, but Blackpool was above the 0.1% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Blackpool fell by £150 – putting the area 17th among the North West's 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.

The highest annual growth in the region was in West Lancashire, where property prices increased on average by 9.8%, to £253,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end of the scale, properties in Hyndburn lost 7.8% of their value, giving an average price of £120,000.

Average house prices in Lancashire

The average Wyre house price in December was £195,026 - a 0.8% decrease on November.

Fylde saw a 1.3% increase in December, with average house prices being £238,865.

The average Preston house price in December was £163,251 – a 1.8% increase on November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

House prices dropped by 1.8% in South Ribble in December, with the average house being £206,425.

The average Chorley house price in December was £240,897 - a 0.4% increase on November.

Blackburn with Darwen saw house prices increase by 1.3%, with the average cost being £144,967.

First steps on the property ladder

First-time buyers in Blackpool spent an average of £121,570 on their property – £280 less than a year ago, but £27,990 more than in December 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £147,760 on average in December – 21.5% more than first-time buyers.

Property types

Owners of semi-detached houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Blackpool in December – they increased 0.8%, to £157,910 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 1.1%.

Among other types of property:

Detached: up 0.3% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £231,156 average

up 0.3% monthly; up 0.2% annually; £231,156 average Terraced: up 0.2% monthly; down 1% annually; £115,849 average

up 0.2% monthly; down 1% annually; £115,849 average Flats: up 0.2% monthly; down 2.2% annually; £79,618 average

How do property prices in Blackpool compare?

Buyers paid 37.3% less than the average price in the North West (£218,000) in December for a property in Blackpool.

Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £285,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £366,000 on average, and 2.7 times the price as in Blackpool.

Trafford properties cost 3.4 times the price as homes in Burnley (£107,000 average), at the other end of the scale.