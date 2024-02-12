Watch more of our videos on Shots!

115 properties are set to be built in a Lancashire village in a £32m development.

Housebuilder Avant Homes North West has secured its first mixed-use development site in the region after exchanging contracts on 20-acres of land on Garstang Road in Great Eccleston.

Subject to planning, Avant Homes will build 115 of its homes, which will have a gross development value of £32m.

Called Oakview Quarter, the housebuilder's mixed-use development will also benefit from a new primary school, medical centre and community centre as well as commercial and retail space.

Avant Homes has exchanged contracts on 20-acres in Great Eccleston (CGI indicative of proposed house types)

Work on the site is anticipated to start in April and the development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes which will appeal to a wide range of customers at different price points.

Avant Homes regional chairman, Mark Cook, said: "The North West presents us with a great deal of opportunity to further implement our multi-tenure expansion strategy, so we are very pleased to have secured our first site in the region.

"Great Eccleston is an ideal location for us to deliver our inaugural North West mixed-use development.

"Oakview Quarter will allow us to showcase our range of attractive quality new homes, at a variety of price points, in an area that our customers want to live in."

Avant Homes acquired the site from Duchy Homes for an undisclosed sum with the benefit of a reserved matters planning permission and intends to submit a plot substitution application for its house types in March.

Operating from its North West office in Eccles, Salford, the company is considering further development opportunities within Greater Manchester, Staffordshire, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire.

The Avant Homes Group currently operates across the north of England, Midlands and Scotland from nine regional operating businesses.

The company delivers house types ideal for the private, rented and affordable sectors.

At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people.

The housebuilder's ambition is to grow its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities.

Avant Homes Group says it is also committed to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibilities in line with its vision to construct and sell "quality homes, for everyone."