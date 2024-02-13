Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Tuesday, February 13:
1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH
Petrol - 138.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 13.02.24)
2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP
Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 13.02.24)
3. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX
Petrol - 138.9p (Price updated 07.02.24) Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 09.02.24)
4. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW
Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 145.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)
5. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ
Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)
6. Esso, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ
Petrol - 139.9p/ Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)