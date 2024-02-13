News you can trust since 1873
The cheapest filling stations for petrol and diesel in and around Blackpool

Here are the cheapest places to fill up your vehicle on the Fylde coast.
By Sean Gleaves, Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:38 GMT
Updated 13th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Blackpool as of Tuesday, February 13:

Petrol - 138.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 13.02.24)

1. Asda, Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QH

Petrol - 138.7p/ Diesel - 147.7p (Prices updated 13.02.24)

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 13.02.24)

2. Sainsbury's, Talbot Road, Blackpool, FY1 3BP

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 13.02.24)

Petrol - 138.9p (Price updated 07.02.24) Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 09.02.24)

3. Shell, Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX

Petrol - 138.9p (Price updated 07.02.24) Diesel - 147.9p (Prices updated 09.02.24)

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 145.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

4. Tesco, Whitegate Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9JW

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 145.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

5. Tesco Extra, Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool, FY4 4UJ

Petrol - 138.9p/ Diesel - 146.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

Petrol - 139.9p/ Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

6. Esso, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8BQ

Petrol - 139.9p/ Diesel - 149.9p (Prices updated 12.02.24)

