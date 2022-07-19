Police, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers launched a rescue operation after a young girl was spotted struggling in the sea near North Pier at around 2.10pm on Tuesday (July 19).
RNLI launched one D-class lifeboat and headed to the incident, but the girl was pulled out of the water by Blackpool Beach Patrol prior to their arrival.
Lifeboat crews provided medical care until paramedics arrived at the scene.
It followed a similar incident on Monday (July 18) which saw two teenage boys rescued from the water near Central Pier.
Emergency services were called after the boys were spotted in difficulty in the water near Central Pier at around 5.54pm.
The boys, aged 12 and 14, were pulled from the sea by two teenage girls before being given CPR by security staff.
They were then taken to hospital by ambulance where they remained on Tuesday (July 19).
Officers confirmed the 14-year-old remained in a “critical but stable condition” at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.
The 12-year-old boy was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was described as “poorly, but not critical”.
Supt Chris Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “As this very warm weather continues, at least in the short term, I would again plead with people to enjoy the beach but to respect the water and take care around swimming in the sea, especially if you aren’t prepared or are not a strong swimmer.”