Police, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers launched a rescue operation after two boys were spotted in difficulty in the water near Central Pier at around 5.54pm on Monday (July 18).

The boys, aged 12 and 14, were pulled from the sea by two teenage girls before being given CPR by security staff.

They were then taken to hospital by ambulance where they remained on Tuesday (July 19).

Officers confirmed the 14-year-old remained in a “critical but stable condition” at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

The 12-year-old boy was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he was described as “poorly, but not critical”.

Supt Chris Hardy, of Blackpool Police, said: “This incident once again shows all too clearly the dangers that open water can present and I have no doubt that if it hadn’t been for the brave and swift actions of the two girls who helped pull these boys from the water and the security staff who gave CPR that we would have been dealing with at least one fatality.

“Over the last couple of weeks we have very sadly seen a number of youngsters across the country who have died after getting into difficulty in open water and a number of families left bereaved.

“As this very warm weather continues, at least in the short term, I would again plead with people to enjoy the beach but to respect the water and take care around swimming in the sea, especially if you aren’t prepared or are not a strong swimmer.”

RNLI Blackpool said one D-Class inshore lifeboat was about to launch when the two teenage girls brought the boys back to safety.

“The lifeboat crew assisted in medical care with assistance from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust,” a spokesman added.