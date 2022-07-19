Police, Coastguard and RNLI volunteers took part in the search and rescue operation after the boys were spotted in difficulty in the water near Central Pier at around 5.54pm.

Fortunately, the pair were brought safely back to shore by members of the public and the emergency response was stood down.

An air ambulance reportedly attended the scene but the two teens were taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital by land ambulance.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 5.54pm (Monday, July 18) by North West Ambulance Service, reporting a number of individuals had got into difficulty in the sea near to Blackpool’s Central Pier.

"It is believed that all persons have been rescued, two have been taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where their treatment is ongoing."

Volunteers with the RNLI then searched the waters around Central Pier to ensure no one else was in need of help before returning to base.

A spokesman for RNLI Blackpool added: “Our RNLI volunteers were called out at 17:50 this evening to reports of two teenagers in difficulty in the sea at Central Pier.

"The D-Class inshore lifeboat was just about to launch when members of the public managed to get the two back to the safety of the beach.

"The lifeboat crew assisted in medical care with assistance from North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

"Both inshore lifeboats launched after dealing with the teenagers to search the area around Central pier to establish there was no one else in difficulty.”