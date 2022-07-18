A scene of Blackpool beach in the middle of the most memorable heatwave on record in 1976
20 scenes of heatwaves in Blackpool including the summer of 1976 and memories of the pools where everyone cooled off

The summer of 1976 is on everyone’s minds this week as the nation struggles with unprecendented temperatures.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 18th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:07 pm

Our archives are full of hot weather photos – we are Blackpool after all and where better to be to cool off in the heat? These photos are a selection of those images which tap into the most memorable heatwaves of 1976, 2003 and 2019 – the summers which broke records. They also feature the coast’s fabulous open air pools, which are all closed now, but back in the day provided the perfect alternative to a dip in the sea.

1. Scorching Blackpool

Nurses made the most of the evening heat in 1976 washing cars to raise funds for the hospital league of friends

2. Scorching Blackpool

Four-year-old Connor Nelson and his brother Ciaran (7) from South Shore, cooling down with their ice creams in 2003. Blackpool basked in unusually hot temperatures in early August of that year. In fact nationally the highest recorded temperature was on August 10th in Kent when the mercury peaked at a record breaking 38.5C

3. Scorching Blackpool

This looks like a work break with ice-cream. It was somewhere on Queen Street in June 1976

4. Scorching Blackpool

Holiday fun in St Annes open air pool, August 1954

