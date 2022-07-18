Our archives are full of hot weather photos – we are Blackpool after all and where better to be to cool off in the heat? These photos are a selection of those images which tap into the most memorable heatwaves of 1976, 2003 and 2019 – the summers which broke records. They also feature the coast’s fabulous open air pools, which are all closed now, but back in the day provided the perfect alternative to a dip in the sea.