The Lowery cafe on Adelaide Street
The Lowery cafe on Adelaide Street

20 picture memories of Blackpool cafes which served up the best cuppas and fry-ups in the 90s and 00s

This collection remembers the cafes where everyone stopped by for a brew, full English or a sandwich back in the decade of the nineties and and early noughties

By Claire Lark
Monday, 11th July 2022, 3:45 pm

Blackpool has always had a great choice of cafes to while away the time and people watch - some of these are long gone but many are still dishing up lunch time favourites. Were any of these your favourite? They are from the town centre, mainly, but some from the wider Blackpool area.

1. Blackpool Cafes

Lewis's Cafe in the 1990s

2. Blackpool cafes

Mustard Cafe in Cedar Square

3. Blackpool cafes

Pablo's Ice Cream Parlour and cafe operates from a prime sit on the corner of Station Road and South Promenade. This is what it was like in 2006

4. Blackpool Cafes

This was Cafe Alto, in the C&A Store, 1996

