An Amber weather warning for extreme heat is still in place across the region, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 34-35C today.

The Met Office Amber warning, which was been issued for Monday (18 July) and Tuesday (19 July), highlights likely adverse health effects for the public, not just limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat.

According to holiday-weather.com the average temperature for July in Blackpool is 16C, less than half the predicted temperature during today’s forecast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Midday in Blackpool on the hottest day of the year

The highest recorded temperature in Blackpool was 33.7C, which was set in July 1976.

When will the heat peak in Blackpool today?

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool for Tuesday, July 19, 2022:

08:00 – 25C / 47% humidity / UV 2

09:00 – 27C / 43% humidity / UV 3

10:00 – 29C / 38% humidity / UV 4

11:00 – 31C / 35% humidity / UV 5

12:00 – 33C / 33% humidity / UV 6

13:00 – 34C / 32% humidity / UV 7

14:00 – 27C / 45% humidity / UV 6

15:00 – 26C / 50% humidity / UV 5

16:00 – 25C / 54% humidity / UV 4

17:00 – 25C / 54% humidity / UV 3

18:00 – 25C / 57% humidity / UV 2

19:00 – 24C / 61% humidity / UV 1

20:00 – 22C / 69% humidity / UV 1

21:00 – 21C / 72% humidity / UV 1

22:00 – 20C / 79% humidity / UV -

23:00 – 19C / 84% humidity / UV –

What will the temperature be in Blackpool overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday?

Tuesday evening will cool off as quickly the day the warmed up, dropping to 18C by midnight. Conditions will continue to cool through the early hours of Wednesday morning, dipping to 16C.