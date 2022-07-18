How to keep cool was the big question on the hottest day for years on Monday, with even hotter to come on Tuesday.

While the Fylde coast was not actually on red alert for the heat, like much of England, including a substantial part of the North West, it was certainly hot enough for most as temperatures climbed to 29 degrees on Monday afternoon, with highs of 32 in inland parts of Lancashire.

Our cameras were out and about seeing what people were up to, or not, as advice to stay indoors appeared to be heeded in many parts.

1. Water relief that is! Midday in Blackpool on the hottest day of the year - seven-year-old Evie Mudd cools off in St John's Square. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. That's temperature's a Big One, too! Blackpool on the hottest day of the year so far, with the Big One at the Pleasure Beach providing the backdrop as hardy beachgoers take to the scorching sands Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Making a splash! Fifi Hardy, 10, Shakeela Saleem, 10, Cash Akram, three and Narni Hardy, enjoying the seashore at Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Maybe that's a hole lot cooler Lacey Kerrigan, seven, was eager to get deep into wet sand on Blackpool beach. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales