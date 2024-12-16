A woman has been arrested following the tragic death of Blackpool manager Steve Bruce’s baby grandson.

Madison Smith, aged just four months, died at his home in October where he lived with Bruce's daughter Amy and ex-Millwall striker Matt Smith.

His funeral was held on October 29.

A woman was arrested following the tragic death of Blackpool manager Steve Bruce's baby grandson

A woman in her 40s was later arrested on suspicion of neglect and bailed pending further investigations.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police told The Sun: "We can confirm an investigation is ongoing and a woman in her 40s was arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

“She was questioned and released on bail pending further inquiries.”

The heartbreaking news of Madison's death saw Bruce take a temporary step away from the dugout.

He missed the club's League One clash with Barnsley in October - with the football landscape offering their condolences.

In a statement, Blackpool FC wrote: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.

“Everyone at the football club sends their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they are left to come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”

Bruce, 63, thanked fans for their support in the days after Madison's funeral on October 29.

A statement read: “On Tuesday we laid my grandson Madison to rest. It’s been the worst time of my family’s entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world.”

Bruce's son Alex followed up with a similar message. He added: "I'd also like to thank everyone for the well wishes and messages.

"There are no words to describe how painful the last two weeks have been for us all, especially Matt and Amy. Madison was the perfect little boy and the most perfect nephew, life will never be the same without him.”

Bruce returned to the dugout for last month’s FA Cup game away to Gillingham, and received a warm welcome from everyone inside Priestfield Stadium, with similar support shared at his first game back on the Fylde Coast.

He took over the top job with the Seasiders back in September, and marked his arrival with a four-game running run.

Discussing what it’s been like to get back into football after spending nearly two years away, he said: “I’ve really enjoyed it. Actually coming into work and getting stuck in, I’ve enjoyed it immensely, so let’s hope we can keep progressing and get to where we want to get to.

“I’ve had a personal tragedy in my life along the way which has put a big hole in the road - let’s be brutally honest.

“In some ways it’s helped [coming into work] but at other times I’ve driven away thinking I’ve got to be closer to support my family, which is the most important thing in any one’s life.

“It’s difficult at times, don’t get me wrong, but you just try to take every day as best you can, and football can sometimes be the release from the agony we’ve all gone through.”