Clubs up and down the country have been passing on their condolences to Blackpool boss Steve Bruce following the heartbreaking news that his four-month-old grandson, Madison, has died.

A Seasiders statement on Friday night notified the entire football family of the sudden loss, with the recently-appointed Bloomfield Road manager to miss today’s League One game against Barnsley to be with his family.

As you would expect, Blackpool fans have rallied round their leader at this difficult time, sending messages of support via social media.

And those heart-felt expressions of sympathy have been replicated by the clubs Bruce has played for and against during a football career that began back in the 1970s at Gillingham. Indeed, the likes of Manchester United, where the 63-year-old spent nearly a decade as a player, and hometown Newcastle United – whom he managed a couple of years prior to his Seasiders appointment last month – are among those who have reached out to offer their support and thoughts at this most saddest of moments.

Here’s some of those messages sent via X, formerly Twitter, as Bruce and his family remain in our thoughts.

Manchester United: We are devastated to learn of such tragic news. Sending our deepest condolences to the Bruce family at this desperately sad time.

Newcastle United: Incredibly heartbreaking news. Everyone at Newcastle United sends our love and deepest condolences to Steve and his family at such a tragic time.

Aston Villa: Everyone at Aston Villa sends their love and condolences to Steve and his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Preston North End: Devastating news. Sending our thoughts and condolences to Steve and his family at this incredibly difficult time.

Birmingham City: Everyone at Blues sends their love and support to our former boss and his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

Huddersfield Town: All at Huddersfield Town are devastated to hear this news and send our love to the Bruce family. Our collective thoughts and condolences are with Steve and his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

Wigan Athletic: Everyone at Latics sends our deepest condolences and love to Steve and the Bruce family.

Leeds United: Everybody at Leeds United sends their condolences and thoughts to Steve’s family at this tragic time

Sunderland: Incredibly sad news. Sending our thoughts and condolences to Steve and his family at this difficult time.

West Bromwich Albion: Everybody at West Bromwich Albion sends their condolences, thoughts and love to Steve Bruce’s family at this desperately sad time.

Bolton Wanderers: Heartbreaking news. Everyone at Bolton Wanderers sends their thoughts and condolences to Steve and his family at this incredibly sad time.

Norwich City: Heartbreaking news. We’re sending our love and support to Steve and his family at this difficult time.

Sheffield Wednesday: Incredibly sad news. Sending our thoughts and condolences to Steve and his family.

Portsmouth: Sending our thoughts and condolences to Steve’s family.