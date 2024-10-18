Steve Bruce to miss Blackpool's game with Barnsley due to family bereavement
The 63-year-old will miss the upcoming match at Bloomfield Road following the passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.
Sharing the news, the club issued its support for both Bruce and his family at this difficult time.
In a statement, Blackpool wrote: “The club can announce that head coach Steve Bruce will not be in attendance at tomorrow's fixture against Barnsley due to the tragic passing of his four-month old grandson, Madison.
“Everyone at the football club send their love to Steve and his family. We ask that their privacy is respected as they are left to come to terms with this sudden and unexpected loss in their family.”
