Warbreck Hill Road fires: Roads remain closed and diversions in place in Blackpool

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:13 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Roads remain closed and diversions in place two days after a disused commercial building caught fire twice.

The first fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.

More than 50 firefighters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze overnight into Saturday morning.

The fire began late last night before emergency services quickly attended the scene.

A second blaze was then reported again on Sunday when eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke emerging once again from Warbreck House.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone More fire engines arrived and emergency services used a drone to gain an aerial view of the building. Nobody was reported to be injured in the fires, being dampened down over the weekend.

Warbreck House was vacated by the civil service in 2023, while a new permanent home is built in the town centre. 

Sign up for our free newsletters now Blackpool Council said: "Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed between Bispham Road and Devonshire Road and there is a northbound diversion in place at the junction from Benson Road and Plymouth Road.

"It is expected these arrangements will be in place during rush hour."

The council suggested drivers plan their journeys and avoid the area if possible.

