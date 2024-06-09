Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing smoke emerging from Warbreck House in Blackpool, with emergency services on the scene once again after a fire at the building on Friday night.

Witnesses at the scene of the incident have reported seeing a number of fire engines attending an incident at Warbreck House in Blackpool this morning, with one person saying that the emergency services arrived ‘with blues and twos on’.

Smoke can still be seen at Warbreck House in Blackpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large amount of smoke was also seen billowing up from the building before more fire engines arrived and emergency services used a drone to gain an aerial view of the building. Firefighters have reportedly entered the building, with one witness saying that they believed the building was on fire once again following a hot spark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said: “Warbreck Hill Road is currently closed due to a fire. Our officers are in attendance, alongside our colleagues from the fire service, and we’d ask you to avoid Warbreck Hill road, and the surrounding areas.

“We’d ask all residents to keep doors and windows shut, and we will bring you an update when we’re able to. We know that some people have come to the area where the fire is. We’d ask that you refrain from doing so where possible, both for your own safety, and to allow our officers and colleagues to focus on keeping everyone safe and extinguishing the fire.”

Smoke at Warbreck House in Blackpool earlier today

Emergency services had previously attended the scene at 23:33 on Friday June 7 as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze.

Numerous roads were closed as a result, with a spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue saying: “Firefighting operations are ongoing, please void the area and keep windows and doors closed if you can smell smoke.”