Watch as firefighters attend to a fire which broke out at a former civil service building.

Late last night, ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to a fire involving a commercial premise on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool.

The blaze engulfed the former civil service building, Warbreck House, at 23:33 on Friday June 7 before emergency services quickly responded.

A platform ladder and fire fighters using breathing apparatus could be seen tackling the blaze as Blackpool Police have since closed roads in the area as they deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighting operations are ongoing, please void the area and keep windows and doors closed if you can smell smoke.”