WATCH: Fire breaks out at Warbreck House in Blackpool as firefighters tackle the blaze
Late last night, ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to a fire involving a commercial premise on Warbreck Hill Road in Blackpool.
The blaze engulfed the former civil service building, Warbreck House, at 23:33 on Friday June 7 before emergency services quickly responded.
A platform ladder and fire fighters using breathing apparatus could be seen tackling the blaze as Blackpool Police have since closed roads in the area as they deal with the incident.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighting operations are ongoing, please void the area and keep windows and doors closed if you can smell smoke.”
(Video Credit: Brian Mansfield)
