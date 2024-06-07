Fleetwood boys aged 11 and 13 arrested on suspicion of arson after fire at Hesketh cars in Cleveleys
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews were called to the blaze at Hesketh Cars in Bispham Road at 6.26am this morning.
Firefighters reported their suspicions to police and officers attended the scene to investigate.
Three cars were torched close to the showroom’s entrance, with pictures showing the burnt-out wreck of a Jaguar, Mitsubishi and a Renault.
The showroom also suffered fire damage. No injuries were reported.
Lancashire Police said two boys from Fleetwood, aged 11 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.
A police spokesperson said: “This morning (Friday, June 7), officers were called to reports of a fire at a car showroom in Cleveleys.
“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene as officers arrived, where three cars were on fire along with some damage to the premise.
“Two boys, aged 11 and 13, from Fleetwood, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0175 of June 7, 2024.
Police are also appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in an arson attack in Thornton.
A flammable liquid was poured on the bonnet of a car and set alight on Devonshire Avenue at around 11.30pm last Friday (May 31).
Lancashire Police have not said whether the two arson attacks are believed to be related.
Speaking after the car showroom fire this morning, a fire service spokesman said: “At 6.26am, four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood fire stations attended a commercial property fire on Coronation Road, Cleveleys.
“Firefighters used two hose reels, five liters of foam, and two breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire.
“Crews were in attendance for approximately one hour and thirty minutes.”