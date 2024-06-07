Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two boys, aged 11 and 13, have been arrested on suspicion of an arson attack on a car showroom in Cleveleys.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Hesketh Cars in Bispham Road at 6.26am this morning.

Firefighters reported their suspicions to police and officers attended the scene to investigate.

Three cars were torched close to the showroom’s entrance, with pictures showing the burnt-out wreck of a Jaguar, Mitsubishi and a Renault.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire at Hesketh Cars in Bispham Road, Cleveleys on Friday morning

The showroom also suffered fire damage. No injuries were reported.

Lancashire Police said two boys from Fleetwood, aged 11 and 13, were arrested on suspicion of arson. They remain in custody.

A Jaguar in flames at Hesketh Cars showroom in Bispham Road, Cleveleys this morning. Credit: Carly Morgan

A police spokesperson said: “This morning (Friday, June 7), officers were called to reports of a fire at a car showroom in Cleveleys.

“Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene as officers arrived, where three cars were on fire along with some damage to the premise.

“Two boys, aged 11 and 13, from Fleetwood, have been arrested on suspicion of arson and are currently in custody. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0175 of June 7, 2024.

Police are also appealing for information after a car was deliberately set on fire in an arson attack in Thornton.

A flammable liquid was poured on the bonnet of a car and set alight on Devonshire Avenue at around 11.30pm last Friday (May 31).

Lancashire Police have not said whether the two arson attacks are believed to be related.

Speaking after the car showroom fire this morning, a fire service spokesman said: “At 6.26am, four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, and Fleetwood fire stations attended a commercial property fire on Coronation Road, Cleveleys.

“Firefighters used two hose reels, five liters of foam, and two breathing apparatuses to extinguish the fire.