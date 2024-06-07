Car deliberately set on fire in Thornton after ‘flammable liquid’ poured on bonnet during arson attack
A car was deliberately set on fire during an arson attack in Thornton.
A flammable liquid was poured on the bonnet of a car and set alight on Devonshire Avenue at around 11.30pm last Friday (May 31).
The fire caused “significant damage” to the car, police said.
Officers urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1707 of May 31.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.