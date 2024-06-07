Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The fire caused “significant damage” to the car.

A car was deliberately set on fire during an arson attack in Thornton.

A flammable liquid was poured on the bonnet of a car and set alight on Devonshire Avenue at around 11.30pm last Friday (May 31).

A car was deliberately set on fire on Devonshire Avenue in Thornton (Credit: Google)

The fire caused “significant damage” to the car, police said.

Officers urged anyone who witnessed the incident or caught it on camera to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1707 of May 31.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.