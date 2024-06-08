Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be disruption for the rest of the day as firefighters deal with the incident.

The authorities have told the public to avoid the Warbreck Hill Road area following a commercial property fire late last night.

The fire occurred at 23:33 on Friday June 7 as flames began to engulf Warbreck House leading to firefighters cordoning off sections of Bispham Road while they tackled the blaze

Ten fire engines and numerous specialist appliances responded to the fire and Blackpool Police have since closed numerous roads as a result.

These roads include Warbreck Hill Road to the junctions with Devonshire Road and Hollyoak Avenue: and on Bispham Road to the junction with Hayfield Avenue.

The fire began late last night before emergency services quickly attended the scene.

There were a number of multi-agency meetings throughout the night as the fire was being brought under control but there have been no reports of any injuries.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighting operations are ongoing, please void the area and keep windows and doors closed if you can smell smoke.”

Warbreck House was vacated by the civil service in 2023, while a new permanent home is built in the town centre.