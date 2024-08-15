Two men arrested after woman in her 20s found dead on Gorton Street in Blackpool
Emergency services were called to reports of a sudden death on Gorton Street at around 9.30am on Thursday, August 15.
Officers later confirmed they found the body of a woman in her 20s when they arrived.
They said her death was being treated as “unexpected” and that it was under investigation.
However, they added her death was “not deemed to be suspicious at this time”.
They also stated that two men in their 60s had been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.
“Enquiries are continuing,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.
The police cordon appeared to have been placed around a decommissioned ambulance parked on the street next to the play area and Gorton Street GP practice.
It’s believed the woman’s body was found inside the old ambulance.
Officers said they expected to remain at the scene “for some time” as an investigation into her death continued.