Police tape off Gorton Street in Blackpool after woman's body discovered inside old ambulance
There is a large police presence at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore where the woman’s body was reportedly found inside a vehicle.
The cordon appears to have been placed around a decommissioned ambulance parked on the street next to the play area and Gorton Street GP practice. It’s believed the woman’s body was found inside the old ambulance.
Lancashire Police told the Gazette that the woman’s death was ‘sudden’.
An investigation is under way and an elderly man was reportedly led into the back of a police van. It’s not clear whether he’s been arrested.
CSI officers have visited the scene and the investigation remains focussed on the old ambulance parked on the road next to the children’s play area.
The coroner for Blackpool and Fylde has arrived at the scene. The coroner’s black van is currently parked up next to the old ambulance.
A blue Tesla car which was parked near the old ambulance has also been loaded onto a recovery truck and taken away. Officers said they expect to remain at the scene ‘for some time’ as an investigation into the woman’s ‘sudden death’ continues.
Lancashire Police are expected to provide a statement to the Gazette shortly.
More to follow...