Four men charged after cannabis farm discovered following burglary at Blackpool property

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 14:16 BST
Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a burglary at an address on Hawes Side Lane at around 1.45am on Wednesday

A “large number” of cannabis plants were found at the property and there was evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool | Contributed

Four men were later arrested after two cars were stopped – one near to the M55 slip road and the second on the M6 in Cumbria.

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were charged following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service:

  • Artur Sala, 34, of Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
  • Arsen Sulaj, 24, of The Ladle, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
  • Sebastian Buga, 25, of Surrey Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.
  • George Chiru, 30, of Aire Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

All four men were remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

