Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a burglary at an address on Hawes Side Lane at around 1.45am on Wednesday

A “large number” of cannabis plants were found at the property and there was evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four men have been charged after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool | Contributed

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four men were later arrested after two cars were stopped – one near to the M55 slip road and the second on the M6 in Cumbria.

Lancashire Police later confirmed they were charged following consultation with the Crown prosecution Service:

Artur Sala, 34, of Linthorpe Road, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.

Arsen Sulaj, 24, of The Ladle, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.

Sebastian Buga, 25, of Surrey Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house.

George Chiru, 30, of Aire Street, Middlesbrough, charged with aggravated burglary of a dwelling house, possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, and driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

All four men were remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on Thursday.