Four men arrested after cannabis farm discovered following burglary in Blackpool
Police were called to a report of a burglary at an address on Hawes Side Lane at around 1.45am on Wednesday
A number of cannabis plants were found at the property and there was evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.
At around 2am, a BMW car was stopped on Preston New Road, near to the M55.
A VW Touareg was also later stopped near to junction 37 of the M6 in Cumbria.
Four men – aged 34, 30 and two aged 24 – from Middlesbrough, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.
The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.
They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.