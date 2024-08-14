Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four men were arrested after a cannabis farm was discovered following a burglary in Blackpool.

Police were called to a report of a burglary at an address on Hawes Side Lane at around 1.45am on Wednesday

A number of cannabis plants were found at the property and there was evidence that the electricity supply had been bypassed.

At around 2am, a BMW car was stopped on Preston New Road, near to the M55.

A VW Touareg was also later stopped near to junction 37 of the M6 in Cumbria.

Four men – aged 34, 30 and two aged 24 – from Middlesbrough, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The 30-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

They remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday afternoon.