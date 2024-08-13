Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young man has been stabbed in Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

Emergency services were called to the park in East Park Drive where the 19-year-old was attacked with a knife yesterday afternoon.

The 999 call was made shortly after 1.30pm and saw police and paramedics rush to the scene near the skate park and football pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager was taken to hospital but Lancashire Police said his injuries are not ‘life threatening’.

No one has been arrested at this stage, but the force said there is “no suggestion of a wider threat/risk to the public”.

Police in Stanley Park, Blackpool (stock picture) | The Gazette / National World

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 1.30pm yesterday following a report of a stabbing in Stanley Park, East Park Drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 19-year-old man from Blackpool suffered stab injuries which are thankfully not life threatening.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information should give us a call on 101 quoting log 647 of August 12th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

It was the second time in a week that police were called to Stanley Park in response to incidents with knives.

Last Tuesday a man was armed with a knife inside the sports centre. The sports hall was evacuated as staff restrained him and prised the knife out of his hands.

No arrests were made. You can read our report on the incident here.