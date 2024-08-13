Lancashire Police called to stabbing of 19-year-old in Blackpool's Stanley Park
and live on Freeview channel 276
Emergency services were called to the park in East Park Drive where the 19-year-old was attacked with a knife yesterday afternoon.
The 999 call was made shortly after 1.30pm and saw police and paramedics rush to the scene near the skate park and football pitches.
The teenager was taken to hospital but Lancashire Police said his injuries are not ‘life threatening’.
No one has been arrested at this stage, but the force said there is “no suggestion of a wider threat/risk to the public”.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly after 1.30pm yesterday following a report of a stabbing in Stanley Park, East Park Drive.
“A 19-year-old man from Blackpool suffered stab injuries which are thankfully not life threatening.
“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.
“Any witnesses or anyone with information should give us a call on 101 quoting log 647 of August 12th. Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
It was the second time in a week that police were called to Stanley Park in response to incidents with knives.
Last Tuesday a man was armed with a knife inside the sports centre. The sports hall was evacuated as staff restrained him and prised the knife out of his hands.
No arrests were made. You can read our report on the incident here.