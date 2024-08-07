Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police rushed to a sports centre in Blackpool where a young man was armed with a knife.

Officers were called to Blackpool Sports Centre at Stanley Park after a young man brandished a knife during an indoor sports session for disabled adults and adults with additional needs.

The sports hall was evacuated as staff restrained him and forced the knife out of his hands, before police arrived at the scene.

No one was injured. But while the class was stopped, another violent incident broke out when another young man attacked two members of staff who work for the disability group.

One woman was hit in the face and another was dragged to the floor.

Lancashire Police said no arrests were made but ‘words of advice were given’ and the knife was seized for destruction.

Police were called to Blackpool Sports Centre after reports of a young man armed with a knife on Tuesday | Gazette

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of an adult attending an event at Stanley Park Sports centre, who was thought to be in possession of a small kitchen knife at around 3pm on August 6. All the attendees at the event were adults.

“Our officers attended and made enquiries into the circumstances of the report. No one was injured, no arrests were made, a small kitchen knife was seized, and words of advice were given.

“In that time, we were made aware of an assault at the same event. No one was injured, and no arrests were made.

“We know there has been some speculation online around this report, and we want to reassure you that this was an isolated report, thorough enquiries have been carried out and there is no risk to the public.

“We’d ask that you avoid unhelpful speculation online.”