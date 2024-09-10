Police have thanked members of the ‘woolly wonders’ community for their help in knitting trauma teddies.

The trauma teddies were given to Preston Police after they appealed through their online messaging service ‘In The Know’ which lets members of the community know what is happening in their area.

The teddies will then given out by officers attending incidents involving young children to provide comfort, and ease stress and anxiety when it is needed.

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: "We wanted to say a massive thank you to the woolly wonders amongst our community who have knitted and donated trauma teddies after we appealed for support through our online messaging service 'In The Know'.

“The teddies will be carried in police vehicles and will be given out by officers attending incidents involving young children to provide comfort, and ease stress and anxiety when it is needed.

“This is another brilliant example of our community coming together to help others and we really appreciate the time taken to make the teddies.”

You can find out more about In The Know HERE.