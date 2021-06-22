M55 delays as police shut motorway after vehicle overturns in crash

The M55 eastbound has reopened after a crash involving an overturned vehicle this morning (Tuesday, June 22).

By Matthew Calderbank
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:07 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 9:40 am
The eastbound M55 has been shut between junctions 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road) and 1 (Preston) whilst police and ambulance crews work at the scene

All lanes have since reopened but there are residual delays due to the tailbacks from the earlier closure.

The eastbound carriageway was shut from 8.45am between junctions 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road) and 1 (Preston) whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Highways England warned of delays of around 50 minutes sand said the incident was expected to be cleared by 9.45am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...

Highways England says there are delays of around 50 minutes on the M55 eastbound this morning, between junctions 1 and 3, with the incident expected to be cleared by 9.45am
M55EnglandKirkham