M55 delays as police shut motorway after vehicle overturns in crash

All lanes have since reopened but there are residual delays due to the tailbacks from the earlier closure.

The eastbound carriageway was shut from 8.45am between junctions 3 (Kirkham, A585 Fleetwood Road) and 1 (Preston) whilst police and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

Highways England warned of delays of around 50 minutes sand said the incident was expected to be cleared by 9.45am.

It is not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.

North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.

More to follow...