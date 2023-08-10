News you can trust since 1873
Inquest opens for ‘much-loved son’ killed in e-scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade

A much-loved son died after suffering serious injuries in an e-scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:49 BST

Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Middle Walk near the Grand Hotel at around 12.40pm on Sunday, June 25.

The rider of the e-scooter – Andrew Hughes, 39, from Blackpool – suffered serious injuries and sadly died in hospital a short time later.

Mr Hughes, who worked at Genting Casino on Queen’s Promenade, was described as a “much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend” by his family.

Andrew's heartbroken family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend". (Credit: Lancashire Police)Andrew's heartbroken family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend". (Credit: Lancashire Police)
An inquest into his death opened at Blackpool Town Hall on Friday (August 4).

Assistant Coroner Louise Rae said he fell off the scooter “for an unknown reason”.

A final inquest is due to be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday, November 2.

The coroner added: “I am satisfied that the threshold for me to open an inquest has been met and clearly an inquest is required.”

Paying tribute to Mr Hughes, his family said: “He could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring.

“He loved Man City, his job at Genting Casino and buying the latest gadgets.

“His loss has left a huge gap in his family and friends’ lives, we can only try to heal and remember him with love.”

