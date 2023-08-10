Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Middle Walk near the Grand Hotel at around 12.40pm on Sunday, June 25.
The rider of the e-scooter – Andrew Hughes, 39, from Blackpool – suffered serious injuries and sadly died in hospital a short time later.
Mr Hughes, who worked at Genting Casino on Queen’s Promenade, was described as a “much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend” by his family.
An inquest into his death opened at Blackpool Town Hall on Friday (August 4).
Assistant Coroner Louise Rae said he fell off the scooter “for an unknown reason”.
A final inquest is due to be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Thursday, November 2.
The coroner added: “I am satisfied that the threshold for me to open an inquest has been met and clearly an inquest is required.”
Paying tribute to Mr Hughes, his family said: “He could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring.
“He loved Man City, his job at Genting Casino and buying the latest gadgets.
“His loss has left a huge gap in his family and friends’ lives, we can only try to heal and remember him with love.”