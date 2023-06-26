News you can trust since 1873
Electric scooter rider dies after suffering ‘serious head and chest’ injuries in crash on Blackpool Promenade

A man died in hospital after suffering “serious head and chest injuries” in an electric scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Jun 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST

Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Middle Walk at around 12.40pm on Sunday (June 25).

The rider of the e-scooter – a man in his 30s – suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

He sadly later died despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward (Credit: Dave Nelson)Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward (Credit: Dave Nelson)
Police confirmed his family were being supported by specialist officers.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious incident in which a man has tragically lost his life.

“It’s really important we now establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

A man sadly died in hospital following an electric scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade (Credit: Dave Nelson)A man sadly died in hospital following an electric scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade (Credit: Dave Nelson)
“We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam footage and to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“If you think you may have seen something - even in the moments leading up to the collision, please let us know.”

Anyone with information was urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log 0735 of 25 June.

