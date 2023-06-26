Police were called to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Middle Walk at around 12.40pm on Sunday (June 25).

The rider of the e-scooter – a man in his 30s – suffered serious head and chest injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sadly later died despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward (Credit: Dave Nelson)

Police confirmed his family were being supported by specialist officers.

Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious incident in which a man has tragically lost his life.

“It’s really important we now establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

A man sadly died in hospital following an electric scooter crash on Blackpool Promenade (Credit: Dave Nelson)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are appealing for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam footage and to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you think you may have seen something - even in the moments leading up to the collision, please let us know.”