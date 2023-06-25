News you can trust since 1873
E-scooter rider involved in ‘bad’ crash near Grand Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

An e-scooter rider was involved in a collision near the Grand Hotel in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 15:31 BST

Residents reported there was a collision involving an electric scooter on Blackpool’s North Promenade at around 12.30pm on Sunday (June 25).

The incident occurred opposite the Grand Hotel.

“I was cycling behind the guy. Doesn’t look good,” one eyewitness said.

An e-scooter rider was involved in a collision near the Grand Hotel, Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)An e-scooter rider was involved in a collision near the Grand Hotel, Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)
An e-scooter rider was involved in a collision near the Grand Hotel, Blackpool (Credit: Dave Nelson)
Lancashire Police closed the road between the roundabout at Gynn Square and Derby Road following the incident.

A spokesman for the force said: “We currently have a road closure in place due to a road traffic collision

“Please find alternative routes when travelling, we will update you once the road has been re-opened.”

Police closed the road between the roundabout at Gynn Square and Derby Road following the incident (Credit: Dave Nelson)Police closed the road between the roundabout at Gynn Square and Derby Road following the incident (Credit: Dave Nelson)
Police closed the road between the roundabout at Gynn Square and Derby Road following the incident (Credit: Dave Nelson)

The Force Incident Manager for Lancashire Police was unable to give any more information when approached by the Gazette.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

