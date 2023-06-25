Amanda O’Brien was last spoken to on June 22.

She is missing from her home in Eccles, Manchester but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool.

The 38-year-old is described as white, of average build with blonde hair

Amanda O’Brien is missing from her home in Eccles, but police believe she may have travelled to Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We’re really concerned for Amanda’s welfare and are now asking the public for help to find her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any information that could help police, call 101 quoting 1434 of June 23.