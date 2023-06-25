As we wait for proceedings to begin, a reminder of what we know of the day Nicola Bulley disappeared - January 27.

8.26am – Ms Bulley left her home with her two daughters, aged six and nine, dropping them off at school and engaging in a brief conversation with another parent around 15 minutes later.

8.43am – She then took her spaniel, Willow, for a walk along the path by the River Wyre.

8.50am – A dog walker who knew her saw her, and their pets interacted briefly before they parted ways.

8.53am – Ms Bulley sent an email to her boss, followed by a message to her friends six minutes later.

9.01am – She logs on to a work Microsoft Teams call.

9.10am – Last known sighting of Ms Bulley by a second witness.

9.20am – Her phone was back in the area of the bench before the Teams call ended 10 minutes later, with her mobile remaining logged on after the call.

9.33am – Another dog walker found her phone on a bench beside the river, with her dog darting between the two.