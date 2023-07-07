News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool family pay tribute to e-scooter rider Andrew Hughes who was killed in Prom crash

A Blackpool family have paid a moving tribute to their son who was tragically killed in an e-scooter crash.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash in Middle Walk promenade, near to the Grand Hotel, at around 12.40pm on Sunday, June 25.

The rider of the e-scooter was Andrew Hughes, 39, from Blackpool. He suffered serious injuries and sadly died a short time later.

Andrew’s heartbroken family have today paid tribute to the 39-year-old who worked at Gentings Casino on Queen's Promenade.

Andrew's heartbroken family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend who could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring"Andrew's heartbroken family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend who could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring"
Andrew's heartbroken family described him as "a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend who could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring"
They said: “Andrew was a much-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. He could always be counted on for a hug if needed and his positive outlook on life was inspiring.

“He loved Man City, his job at Gentings Casino and buying the latest gadgets.

“His loss has left a huge gap in his family and friends’ lives, we can only try to heal and remember him with love.”

Lancashire Police believe only Andrew’s e-scooter was involved in the crash and the force continues to appeal for witnesses and those with CCTV or dashcam video to help establish the full circumstances of the tragedy.

“This was a serious incident in which a man lost his life,” said Sgt Laura Kendall, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

"We are sending our love and thoughts to Andrew’s loved ones at what is a truly awful time.

“It’s really important we now establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses, CCTV, dashcam footage and to anyone who may have been in the area at the time.

“If you think you may have seen something - even in the moments leading up to the collision – please let us know.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact 101, quoting log 735 of 25 June, or email [email protected].

Related topics:BlackpoolPoliceCCTVMan City