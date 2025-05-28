Watch: Shocking moment speeding Blackpool driver smashes into bath showrooms
Emergency services were called to the scene at Clifton Trade Bathrooms in Mowbray Drive shortly after 6am on Monday morning.
The smash was caught on CCTV and shows a speeding blue Volkswagen travelling along the pavement before ploughing through a low brick wall and into the bathroom supplies store - causing the building to partially collapse in a heap of bricks and rubble.
Clifton Trade Bathrooms remains closed but staff are still on hand to help customers via phone. You can find their contact details below.
But not much is known about the driver or what caused the crash.
The Gazette approached Lancashire Police but the force was reluctant to comment, describing the incident as ‘damage-only’.
A police spokesperson has since confirmed that no one was arrested, but declined to provide further details.
It’s not known whether the driver remained at the scene or fled, and whether the driver and any passengers were injured.
A spokesperson for Clifton Trade Bathrooms said: “Thankfully everyone is okay and our brilliant team have pulled together to ensure we are still trading, in-stock and available for free house measures.
“Although we're unable to enter the building currently, if you call one of the team on any of these three numbers, they'll be able to help you - (Rob) 07972310658 (Candice) 07972310061 or (Caitlen) 07593137853.”