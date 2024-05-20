Standstill traffic reported on M55 and M6 near Preston as rush hour delays grow
Motorists were struggling to join the M6 due to the traffic.
Rush hour traffic was building on the M6 and M55 on Monday.
Standstill traffic was reported on the M55 eastbound and M6 southbound at around 4.30pm.
Drivers in the area said motorists were struggling to join the M6 at junction 32 (Broughton) due to the congestion.
No incidents were reported in the area, but the average speed was approximately 20mph.
Traffic was also building on surrounding roads such as the A6 and the B6241 as motorists attempted to join the motorway.
Congestion was easing on the eastbound carriageway shortly after junction 31A.
