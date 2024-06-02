Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The road was closed for a number of hours following the collision.

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Bispham, prompting Lancashire Police to launch an appeal for information.

A Hyundai i20 car and a Honda CB600 motorcycle collided at the junction of Devonshire Road and Galway Avenue at around 10.35am on Saturday.

The scene in Devonshire Road, Bispham on Saturday afternoon

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver was unhurt.

Sgt Stuart Hart, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some really significant injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who saw the incident itself or who has any dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch.”

Officers closed the road in both directions between Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue while paramedics treated the injured biker.

Blackpool Transport diverted Service 7 (Cleveleys to Blackpool) and motorists were urged to use alternative routes.

The road reopened at approximately 5pm.

Anyone with information should contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 0513 of June 1.