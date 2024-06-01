Breaking

Woman hit by car in Blackpool town centre as police shut Cookson Street

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Blackpool town centre today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Cookson Street around 12pm.

Officers closed the road between Talbot Road and George Street while ambulance crews treated the injured pedestrian.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was reportedly taken to hospital for further treatment but Ii’s not known at this stage how seriously she was injured.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Cookson Street was closed between Talbot Road and George Street while police and ambulance crews attended the scene around middayCookson Street was closed between Talbot Road and George Street while police and ambulance crews attended the scene around midday
Cookson Street was closed between Talbot Road and George Street while police and ambulance crews attended the scene around midday

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails The road has since reopened, said Lancashire Police.

It came after another serious collision involving a biker two miles away in Devonshire Road, North Shore at 10.45am.

You can read our report on the injured biker here.

Related topics:BlackpoolPolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.