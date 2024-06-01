Woman hit by car in Blackpool town centre as police shut Cookson Street
Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Cookson Street around 12pm.
Officers closed the road between Talbot Road and George Street while ambulance crews treated the injured pedestrian.
She was reportedly taken to hospital for further treatment but Ii’s not known at this stage how seriously she was injured.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
The road has since reopened, said Lancashire Police.
It came after another serious collision involving a biker two miles away in Devonshire Road, North Shore at 10.45am.
