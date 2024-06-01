Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Blackpool town centre today.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Cookson Street around 12pm.

Officers closed the road between Talbot Road and George Street while ambulance crews treated the injured pedestrian.

She was reportedly taken to hospital for further treatment but Ii’s not known at this stage how seriously she was injured.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Cookson Street was closed between Talbot Road and George Street while police and ambulance crews attended the scene around midday

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails The road has since reopened, said Lancashire Police.