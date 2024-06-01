Blackpool Devonshire Road crash sees biker taken to hospital in serious condition
Emergency services were called to the scene near Blackpool North Shore Golf Club in Devonshire Road after a collision involving the biker and a car around 10.45am.
Police closed the road in both directions between Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue while paramedics treated the injured biker.
A force spokesperson told the Gazette the casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, adding the road is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’.
In a Facebook post, the force said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Devonshire Road between the junctions of Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue in Blackpool.
“The road is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
Blackpool Transport posted on X: "Service 7 due to a RTC on Devonshire road we are diverting. We are using this division in both directions Warbeck Hill , Bispham Road, Munster Ave."
North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.
