A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Blackpool today.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Blackpool North Shore Golf Club in Devonshire Road after a collision involving the biker and a car around 10.45am.

Police closed the road in both directions between Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue while paramedics treated the injured biker.

The scene in Devonshire Road, Bispham on Saturday afternoon

A force spokesperson told the Gazette the casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, adding the road is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Devonshire Road between the junctions of Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue in Blackpool.

“The road is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Blackpool Transport posted on X: "Service 7 due to a RTC on Devonshire road we are diverting. We are using this division in both directions Warbeck Hill , Bispham Road, Munster Ave."