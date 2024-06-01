Breaking

Blackpool Devonshire Road crash sees biker taken to hospital in serious condition

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 1st Jun 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2024, 14:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Blackpool today.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Blackpool North Shore Golf Club in Devonshire Road after a collision involving the biker and a car around 10.45am.

Police closed the road in both directions between Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue while paramedics treated the injured biker.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The scene in Devonshire Road, Bispham on Saturday afternoonThe scene in Devonshire Road, Bispham on Saturday afternoon
The scene in Devonshire Road, Bispham on Saturday afternoon

A force spokesperson told the Gazette the casualty was taken to hospital in a serious condition, adding the road is likely to remain closed for ‘some time’.

In a Facebook post, the force said: “We’re currently at the scene of a road closure on Devonshire Road between the junctions of Kylemore Avenue and Munster Avenue in Blackpool.

“The road is closed due to a Road Traffic Collision and we anticipate this will be closed for some time.We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Blackpool Transport posted on X: "Service 7 due to a RTC on Devonshire road we are diverting. We are using this division in both directions Warbeck Hill , Bispham Road, Munster Ave."

North West Ambulance Service were approached for further details.

Related topics:Emergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.