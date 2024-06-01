Breaking
Man stabbed outside Spar and Squirrel pub in Bispham Road
A man was taken to hospital after he was stabbed outside a shop last night.
Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene near Spar in Bispham Road, Bispham around 9pm.
It was reported that a man suffered a stab wound to his hand and injuries to his face.
He was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.
It’s not known at this stage whether the knifeman was arrested.
The pavement between Spar and The Squirrel pub was cordoned off while police investigated, before reopening at around 10.20pm.
Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
