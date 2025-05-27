A bathroom showrooms in Blackpool suffered serious damage after a car smashed into the building.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Clifton Trade Bathrooms in Mowbray Drive yesterday.

A blue Volkswagen reportedly veered off the road, smashed through a low brick wall and ploughed into the bathroom supply shop.

The scene of the crash at Clifton Trade Bathrooms showroom in Mowbray Drive, Blackpool on Monday afternoon (May 26) | Warren McDonald

Police, fire and ambulance crews attended and Mowbray Drive was shut for more than an hour while the scene was made safe.

The crash has caused severe structural damage to the building, with part of the gable end collapsing to the pavement in a heap of rubble.

Lancashire Police described the collision as ‘damage-only’ and confirmed that no one was injured.

Clifton Trade Bathrooms remains closed today with the damaged building cordoned off with orange barriers.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.