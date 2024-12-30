Suspect arrested within three minutes of 999 call following burglary in St Annes
A burglary was reported at a home on Clifton Drive North shortly before 11pm on Saturday.
Officers arrived within three minutes of the 999 call and arrested a man who had accessed the property via a rear door.
Anthony Smith, 43, of no fixed abode, was later charged with attempted burglary.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today.
