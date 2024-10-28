Lancashire Police shared details of a major operation on the county's roads in which they arrested several drug and drink-driving suspects within 24 hours.

It was a busy week for police on the county’s roads last week.

Here are the details of seven incidents they attended within 24 hours:

Seven drug and drink-driving suspects were arrested on Lancashire's roads within 24 hours | Contributed

£48k in cash found hidden in car

Police stopped a Hyundai Tucson at Charnock Richard services at around 1.50pm on Wednesday.

Officers subsequently found £48,000 in cash hidden inside a shopping bag while searching the car.

A 27-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later bailed while enquiries continued.

Drink-driver arrested after police stop van

A concerned member of the public called 999 at around 3.50pm on Wednesday to report someone they suspected may be drink-driving.

Police stopped a van with a trailer on Rigby Road in Blackpool and the driver gave a roadside breath reading of 44mcg - the legal limit is 35mcg.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Iain Turner, of Constable Street, Manchester, was later charged with drink driving.

He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on January 17, 2025.

Officers stop car being driven erratically

Officers spotted a car that was being driven erratically in Blackburn at around 8.45pm on Wednesday.

The driver gave a positive drug wipe for cannabis after the car was stopped on Ainsworth Street later that evening.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Suspected drug driver arrested

A driver gave a positive drug wipe for cannabis after officers stopped a Vauxhall Corsa on Hyde Road in Blackpool at around 9.25pm on Wednesday.

A 42-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continued.

A driver gave a positive drug wipe for cannabis after officers stopped a car on Hyde Road in Blackpool | Google

HGV driver found to be four times over limit after crash

A HGV and a car crashed on Brownhill Drive in Blackburn shortly before 11.30pm on Thursday.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

The driver of the HGV gave a roadside breath reading of 151mcg - almost four and a half times over the legal limit.

A 53-year-old man from Manchester was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Philip McQuire, of North Road, Manchester, was later charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit.

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 25.

Woman found to be nearly double the drink-drive limit

A driver provided a roadside breath sample of 60mcg after being stopped on London Way in Preston at 12.30am on Thursday.

A 52-year-old woman was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Hayley Craig, of Penkford Street, Newton-Le-Willows, Merseyside was later charged with driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit.

She was bailed to appear before Preston Magistrates Court on November 7, 2024.

A driver provided a roadside breath sample of 60mcg after being stopped on London Way in Preston | Google

Suspected drug driver caught with ‘bladed article’

A 30-year-old man was detained after officers received a report of someone driving erratically shortly after 9:20am on Thursday.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and on suspicion of possession of a bladed article.

Sheldon Meades, of Cottam Avenue, Ingol, was later charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on Friday, October 25.

Officers said they were “further investigating the drug driving matter”.

If you suspect someone is drink or drug driving, or if you have information you want to report to police, call 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.