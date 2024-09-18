Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents close to Thornton’s Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone have the chance to ask questions and find out more about possible historic chemical contamination in the vicinity.

Two drop-in sessions are being held this month as part of a public consultation on the issue.

Earlier this month, Wyre Council said samping was set to get underway next week to consider whether historic contamination has occurred from Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone, off Fleetwood Road North.

The council, which is the area’s regulator for Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, announced in July that it had launched a detailed investigation following probable release to air of the chemical Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd (formerly ICI Ltd) at the Hillhouse site between the 1950s and 2012.

The investigation is to be carried out by the Environment Agency and will be undertaken as a precautionary measure to establish whether the chemical released into the air affected land in the local area.

Release of the substance was within the permit held by AGC Chemicals Europe Ltd and also UK legislation in place at the time. A requirement to have a permit to operate only became law in the 1990s.

The sampling will involve collecting small amounts of soil from a number of publicly-owned locations within the vicinity of the site to establish whether PFOA is present and, if it is, to what extent. Some samples will also be taken from locations further away for comparison.

AGC Chemicals, which manufactures Fluoropolymers which are known for their exceptional resistance to heat, chemicals and weathering, says is working with Wyre Council and the Environment Agency to establish whether historic contamination has occurred at the Hillhouse site.

AGC has never manufactured or sold the chemical PFOA, and phased out its use in its manufacturing processes by early 2012.

Rebecca Huddleston, Chief Executive of Wyre Council, said: “We are working with partner agencies to undertake this investigation to establish whether historic contamination has occurred.

If contamination is found to have occurred following analysis and detailed risk assessment, Wyre Council will determine whether any land must be classified as contaminated under the criteria defined within Part 2A of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

The authority would then work with the Environment Agency to ensure the responsible party remediates the land in question to an acceptable stand.

Anyone can attend the drop-in events which will be held at Thornton Cleveleys Football Club, Gamble Road, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JH, on Wednesday September 25 at 3pm to 7pm and Monday 30 September 30 3pm – 7pm.

Further drop-in sessions will be held at regular intervals, with the next series due to be scheduled in January. People can also check for updates on the Wyre Council multi-agency webpage. Hillhouse Technology Enterprise Zone - Thornton-Cleveleys – Wyre Council.