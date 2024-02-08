News you can trust since 1873
Preston North End, Blackpool FC, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley FC: How much a pint will cost at a match by 2030

Would these prices put you off a traditional pint?
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:47 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Football fans across Lancashire could be paying more than £8 for a matchday pint by the end of the decade, according to new research.

Football shirt retailer UKSoccerShop calculated how much beer at football stadiums could cost by 2030, based on the average inflation rate of alcoholic drinks over 12 months from December 2023 - 9.6 per cent, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). 

How do our local clubs fare?

PNE: The research revealed that a pint of draught at PNE's Deepdale could double from £3.80 to £7.91, increasing by around 51p a year.

Blackburn Rovers: At Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers fans can expect a pint to rise from £4 to £8.33.

Blackpool FC: At Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road, it's set to go from £3.50 to £7.29.

Burnley FC: At Burnley's Turf Moor, a pint could go from £3.20 to £6.66.

How does this compare?

Nationally, the research suggests that the average pint at a Premier League ground could reach £10 by 2030. The Premier League's most expensive pint, at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and West Ham’s London Stadium, is predicted to reach an eye-watering £13.12 by 2030.

A brew at a stadium outside the capital will set the average footie fan back £8.48. The most affordable booze in the prem at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane and Manchester United’s Old Trafford could hit £6.25. In the North West, getting a round in could reach £8.22 per person, with Everton supporters expected to fork out £9.47 each at Goodison Park. 

Prices in the West Midlands at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium and Aston Villa’s Villa Park are predicted to soar to £8.33 and £10.83, respectively.

"Drinkflation"

A spokesperson from UKSoccerShop commented: “Drinkflation is on the rise, and UK households are feeling the squeeze on the cost of living. Hospitality services are trying to work around spiraling costs, with some choosing to serve weaker beer. It’s likely to affect our stadiums, too. Using inflation figures from the ONS, we can estimate what prices football fans could pay for a match day pint. We found that over £6 could become the norm up north and over £10 in London – some may even get closer to £15 by the end of 2030”. 

