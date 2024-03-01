From Preston being home to the first KFC in the UK, to Blackburn being the first town in the UK to take on mass fingerprinting – even Hollywood royalty Samuel L Jackson got in on the act.
We have rounded up 25 things you may not know were Lancashire born. Take a look.
Lancashire is the first home to many amazing things such as the very first KFC in come to the UK and well-known and loved biscuits. Photo: UGC
2. Burton's Biscuits
Burton's Biscuit Company which makes favourites such as Jammie Dodgers, Maryland Cookies and Wagon Wheels is recognised in the UK as the second-biggest supplier of biscuits. It all started in 1829 with George Burton, the boy who grew up to bake biscuits. The team of biscuit experts have a passion for baking great biscuits, and you’ll find 2,018 of them working hard in our bakeries in Edinburgh, Blackpool, Llantarnam, Dorset and Livingston. Photo: Burton's Biscuit Co
3. Chorley Cakes
Despite their name, Chorley Cakes are not actually made in Chorley, but rather baked in Burnley. They are essentially individual hand pies filled with plump and juicy currants plus a little sugar, traditionally associated with the town of Chorley. Photo: UGC
4. Goosnargh Gin
Multi-award winning Goosnargh Gin is lovingly crafted by Richard and Rachel Trenchard and is based at the foot of Beacon Fell, on the edge of the Forest of Bowland in the parish of Goosnargh, Lancashire. Their gins are distilled in small batches by hand, using a traditional copper alembic still. Photo: UGC
5. BAE Systems
The BAE Systems manufacturing and assembly facility at Warton (on the banks of the River Ribble) has its aviation roots in May 1939 when, as war clouds gathered in Europe, Air Ministry officials started the compulsory purchase of grass field land west of Preston in order to establish a satellite airfield for the nearby RAF Squires Gate airfield in Blackpool. Work by the Wimpey Construction Company on land drainage and the construction of 3 main runways started soon after. Photo: UGC
6. Pendle Hill
Pendle hill is famous for its links to three events which took place in the 17th century - the Pendle witch trials (1612), Richard Towneley's barometer experiment (1661), and the vision of George Fox (1652), which led to the foundation of the Religious Society of Friends (Quaker) movement. Photo: UGC