A popular Blackpool micro bar which closed over a year ago is about to reopen - with a completely new team onboard.

The Thirsty? Alehouse on Church Street will have its grand re-launch on Friday March 8 after months of behind-the-scenes planning.

And businesswoman Emee Gladwin, who heads a new team of staff, says she has kept many of the original features but brought in some fresh changes too.

The bar first opened in 2021 with pals Paul Highham and Garry Day and the pair brought in some innovative ideas - including an area styled around the legendary Hacienda club in the Manchester of the 1980s and 90s.

But the Thirsty? Alehouse closed down and the premises remained empty for some time.

However, Emee was looking to open a microbar and, after taking a look around the premises, decided to sign the lease last October.

Now people will be able to check it out when it opens to the public next week.

Emee said: "I've been involved in a number of businsses before but this is my first bar.

"When I took a look around I decided I really liked some of the things the place already had and I decided not to change all of it.

"But obviously we'll be bringing in some new things - and making part of it more women friendly.

"The place is a lot bigger than it looks from the outside - it's like a Tardiss - so we'll have room for three different areas."

What will the areas be?

The front bar will be in the traditional style of a pub, with a tasteful dark green colour theme, with wooden tables and seats.

The middle section retains that unusual Hacienda style, with yellow and black stripes, industrial-style bollards and pictures of gigs by iconic Manchester-based bands of the time.

The third area is where the big changes come in - the ultra modern interior has a far more feminine touch, with a flowery wall, pink neon sign and comfortable seats in bright red and green.

There will also be rustic wooden chairs, stylish bar stools and colourful spotlights - as if you'd stepped into a completely different bar.

There will alo be a wide range of drinks to suit all tastes, light snacks such as German bratwurst and also some Philippino cuisine.

Emee comes from a Philippino background herself and added: "There is a huge community in Blackpool - just look at how many work at Victoria Hospital.

"So I'm hoping they'll come to feel at home here!

"I will be very hands-on, which is the only way you can get a feel of a place and know what is working well. I can't wait to get the doors open!"