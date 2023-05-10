A public notice has been published by the club’s agent in The Blackpool Gazette signalling intent to submit the application.

The notice, signed by agent Daniel Hughes from PWA Planning, was published on Tuesday May 9 asking land owners or tenants who wish to make representations, to contact the council within 21 days.

Artist's impression of the proposed training ground and academy

When the application is submitted, it will be lodged with both Blackpool Council and Wyre Council as the land sits within both planning jurisdictions.

The club first unveiled its proposals to develop a 69 acre site between Blackpool’s Grange Park Estate and Baines School in Poulton in May last year.

It would boast eight full-size training pitches, a half-size indoor pitch, a smaller nine-a-side pitch, two smaller goalkeeper training spaces and an eco-friendly training centre with classrooms, medical areas, office space and a gym.

The training ground would be accessed from Streeton Road on the Grange Park housing estate, and stretch to the back of Baines School.

Public consultation events were held last July, while the first planning hurdle was crossed in August when both councils jointly agreed an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not required.

Meanwhile Blackpool Council is continuing its negotiations with property owners on Henry Street to pave the way for development of a new East Stand at Blackpool FC’s Bloomfield Road stadium.

In February, councillors agreed in principle to the use of a compulsory purchase order if necessary, although it is still hoped to negotiate the purchase of the 27 properties required.

A planning application has yet to be submitted for the new spectator facilities, which have previously been said to include a 4,600 capacity stand.

The development is set to comprise the second phase of investment including the Revoe Sports Village which already has planning permission, with investment including £6.5m from Blackpool’s Town Deal.