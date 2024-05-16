I'm honoured to be Mayor of the country's number one seaside town Blackpool
Coun Peter Hunter was installed into the position at the council's annual meeting on Wednesday (May 15).
He said: "It's an honour to become mayor of any town in this country, but Blackpool is not just any town, it is the number one seaside resort in this country and has been so for well over a century and a half. The town stands for holidays, good times, people having a much-needed break - it brings so much accumulated happiness to so many people and has done year in, year out for a very long time."
Coun Hunter, who has chosen children's charity Donna's Dream House as his mayoral charity, moved to Blackpool aged nine in January 1961 from Preston when his parents relocated to run a guest house.
He recalled being "over the moon" at moving to the resort and has lived here ever since through the years when Blackpool had to fight off competition from foreign holidays, to its recent renaissance.
He said: "We keep on rediscovering ourselves and maintaining our position. Going forward we have many projects which will see our town transformed in the future such as the tramway extension and Talbot Gateway."
He was elected to represent Highfield ward at a by-election in 2013 and was proposed for the position of mayor by Labour colleague Coun Kath Benson who described him as one of the "most hard working councillors and dedicated to his community.
She added: "Peter's love of Blackpool and his civic pride for this great town shines through."
Coun Hunter is a retired civil servant, and a member and former president of the Blackpool Trades Council. He and his wife also attend Our Lady of Assumption Church.
He pledged to ensure the mayoralty remained 'in safe hands' during his 12 months in office when he will be accompanied by his wife Anne-Marie as mayoress. Coun Kim Critchley has been appointed deputy mayor.
He takes over from outgoing mayor Coun Gillian Campbell who revealed she had raised almost £30,000 for her chosen charities the Blackpool Food Bank and Counselling in the Community.
