Blackpool to get new town centre community arts hub

The property in Topping Street will be leased to community arts group Aunty Social at a peppercorn rent for 10 years after agreement by the council.

The group, which has been running projects in Blackpool for 11 years, says the hub will be open to anyone with an interest in the arts.

A statement on its Facebook site adds: "It’s our mission to fill the building with creative resources to give anyone who wants it, the opportunity to develop and explore their creativity, learn new skills and make new friends."

Work underway at the arts hub on Topping Street

The refurbishment work began earlier this year, and it is hoped to complete the project in coming months.

The building was originally purchased by the council using Quality Corridors funding in late 2018 in order to refurbish the property, which is deemed to have architectural merit.

But a survey had failed to pick up structural problems with the façade parapet, extensive hidden asbestos and the tendency for the basement to flood during heavy rain.

While £85,000 from the Quality Corridors fund had been allocated to refurbish the exterior of the building, additional cash was still needed.

This was subsequently sourced from the council's Heritage Action Zone grant after plans to upgrade shop fronts to the Church Street elevation of the Grand Theatre were withdrawn from the scheme.

A council report says: "Unfortunately, by December 2019, the Grand Theatre had withdrawn from the scheme and Historic England asked the council tolook for alternative projects within the Heritage Action Zone area.

"Twenty eight Topping Street was identified as one of the additional projects but the funder wanted to see something more than a lettable shop if it was to use money for internal repairs and refit."

It was decided to go ahead with the arts hub which will be used as a base for creative activity in the town.