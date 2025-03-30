Police renew appeal over missing man last seen in Blackpool 10 days ago
Concerns are growing for Graham Barlow who was last seen at the railway station at around 10.30pm last Thursday (March 20).
He is described as 5ft 10ins with a stocky build and brown hair. Graham has links to Blackpool, Preston and Nottinghamshire.
Lancashire Police said officers are searching for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Have you seen Graham Barlow? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.
“If you see him, please call 999. Any other information call 101 quoting log 0585 of March 22nd. “
