Police renew appeal over missing man last seen in Blackpool 10 days ago

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have renewed their appeal over a 56-year-old man who was last seen at Blackpool North station and has now been missing for 10 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concerns are growing for Graham Barlow who was last seen at the railway station at around 10.30pm last Thursday (March 20).

He is described as 5ft 10ins with a stocky build and brown hair. Graham has links to Blackpool, Preston and Nottinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are concerned about missing Graham Barlow, who has links to Blackpool and Preston | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police said officers are searching for him and anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 999.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Have you seen Graham Barlow? He’s missing and we are concerned about him.

“If you see him, please call 999. Any other information call 101 quoting log 0585 of March 22nd. “